Family of Lesly Palacio speaking out after arrest and pleading for the suspect to turn himself in.

9:32 WE ALWAYS THINK ABOUT HERALL THE TIME.

THERE’S NOT A DAY.THERE’S NOT A DAY THAT GOESBY..EVERYTHING REMINDS US OFHER.NEW AT -11-...THE FAMILY OF LESLY PALACIOEXPRESSING THE PAIN.... OFLOSING HER..THE YOUNG WOMAN’S BODY WASFOUND.... AT THE VALLEY OFFIRE.... BACK IN SEPTEMBER..THE FATHER OF HER SUSPECTEDKILLER WAS ARRESTED JUST WEEKSAGO.... AT THE BORDER... IN SANDIEGO..DETECTIVES BELIEVE...HIS SON.... ERIKIBARRAMAY BE HIDING OUT.... INMEXICO..LESLY’S FAMILY HAD A MESSAGE FORHIM.... TONIGHT..11:19 TURN YOURSELF IN.

THERE’SNO WAY OF HIDING OUT ANYMORE.YOU CAN’T HIDE FOREVER.

AND JUSTYOU KNOW PAY FOR WHAT YOU DID.11:34 WE’RE NOT GONNA STOP UNTILWE GET JUSTICE.AN ATTORNEY REPRESENTINGLESLEY’S FAMILY SAYS....HER CAUSE OF DEATH IS STILLUNKNOWN