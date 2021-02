Indian and Chinese troops remove tents, walk to waiting trucks in new video| Oneindia

Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengaging from the banks of Pangong lake area in Eastern Ladakh where they had been deployed opposite each other for almost ten months now.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has moved back the Artillery Guns and has brought down structures from the North Bank of the Pangong Tso.

Indian Army officers are optimistic that the disengagement process is expected to get completed by June 20.

