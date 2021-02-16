Spanish rapper convicted in free speech case

Spanish police have arrested rapper who baarricaded himself inside a university building.
Pablo Hasel had been sentenced to jail time on charges including insulting the monarchy and praising terrorist groups.
Adam Reed reports.
A 24-hour standoff between police and a Spanish rapper barricaded with dozens of his supporters in a university ended with..