Divers Notice Whale Shark With Fins Trapped In Sack... Then This Happens!

These incredible scenes show a group of divers save a whale shark from material cutting into its body.

The creature, the world’s largest fish, swam near the humans on a dive in the Maldives.

They saw a construction bag was tightly bound around its body.

Judith de la Rosa, owner of dive company Submaldives, says: "Its pectoral fins were trapped and it was unable to move them and this was causing deep wounds due to the continuous rubbing of the material adhered to his body.” The whale shark, thought to be a female, seemingly approached the divers and placidly let them cut the material from its body with a knife.