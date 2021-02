Romance scams near Valentine's Day

CORNER ROMANCE SCAMS.WITH THE RIS OEF DATING APPSTHEY'VE GOTTEN WORSE OVER THEYEARS.

THE NUMBEROF ROMANCESCAMS REPORTED TO HET FEDERALTRADE COMMISSION HAS NEARLYTRIPLED SINCE 2015.

IT WAS THECOSTLIEST SCAM REPORTED TO THEF-T-C IN 2019 AND ISEXPECTED TO BE EVEN HIGHER IN2020 BECAUSE OF THE ISOLATIONMANY HAVE EXPERIENCED DUE TOTHE PANDEMIC.

WE SPOKE WITHSTACY NASH WITH USAA TO LEARNWAYS YOU CAN PROTECT YOURSELF."TYPICALLY WHAT HAPPENS IN THEROMANCE SCAM, KIND OF THE MO,IS TO BUILD A RELATIONSHIP,BUILD TRUST, AND TYIPCALLYRIGHT BEFORE YOU'E RSUPPOSEDTO GO AND LIVE HAPPILY EVERAFTER, THERE'S A REQUEST FORMONEY, AND IT CAN BE, FORREASONS, LIKE, 'YOU KNOW WHAT,I'VE GOT TO TIE UP A FEW LOOSEENDS, BEFORE I COME, AND WELIVE HAPPILY EVER AFTER,' OR'I'M TAKNIG CARE OF, YOU KNOWMY FAMILY, OR A SICK PARENT.'"AN URGENT NEED FOR MONEYCOMING FROM SOMEONE YOU'VENEVR EACTUALLY MET IS A HUGERED FLAG.

AND SOMETHING TO BEMINDFUL OF IN OUR AREA --SCAMMERS MAY PRETEND TO BE INTHE MILITARY AND CLAIM TO BEDEPLOYED TO EXPLAIN WHY THEYCAN'T MEET.

IF YOU BELIEVEYOU'RE BEING SCAMMED ALERTYOUR BANK AND THE FTC.LOVE IS