Jaipur Literature Festival | Exclusive inside stories | Sanjoy K Roy

Jaipur Literature Festival organiser Sanjoy K Roy speaks exclusively to OneIndia News.

The festival, which will take place from 19th to 28th February, will feature many prominent names like Priyanka Chopra, Prasoon Joshi, Manoj Bajpai among a host of others.

Oneindia News brings to you an exclusive look inside India's most awaited literature festival.

