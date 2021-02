Footage from Monday (February 15), shows tanks deployed by the military government in front of a branch of the Central Bank of Myanmar in Yangon, Myanmar's largest city.

Protesters gathered in front of the Central Bank of Myanmar and other locations despite increased military presence.

Myanmar's military government also cut internet service and deployed troops around the country on Monday as it intensified its crackdown on anti-coup protests.