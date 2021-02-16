Top 10 I HATE YOU Scenes in Movies

Top 10 DC Extended Universe Controversies
WatchMojo
Even superheroes can stir up controversy. For this list, we’ll be looking at creative decisions and behind the scenes problems..
We love these I HATE YOU scenes in movies.
Our countdown includes "The Notebook," "Finding Nemo," "Kramer vs.
Kramer," and more!
Even superheroes can stir up controversy. For this list, we’ll be looking at creative decisions and behind the scenes problems..
According to new research, more than half of Americans say they've had a relationship pushed to the brink because of the pandemic.A..