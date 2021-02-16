Rob Dyrdek jokes Spencer Pratt's crystal obsession is too intense

And ever since I've had this,extraordinary explosion of wealth.(upbeat music)Speaking of crystals and mediation,you showed us in your home tour both your huge citrineand your meditation dome.That citrine, how did you even come to acquire that?And also, how do you think it impacts your daily life,even on, like, a spiritual or another plane, like,kind of level?I mean, look, my wife,there's a store out here called the House of Intuition,right?And my wife's like, you know,we all want to go out to this store.It's like candles, and crystals, and all this.And you know, I went into that store.And I'm just like, okay,what can help?I'm like, okay, what's like a stone that for, like,attracting money?And they're like, citrine, right?And so, I first, like, bought, like, you know,this one, right?And it was, like, as soon as I got this thing, right,this thing was like, you know, a few hundred dollars, right?Like, 500 bucks, whatever.And you know, I just felt this extraordinary energybehind the whole thing.Then, when I found, I walked into a store and found this,and it, like, spoke to me.I was already like feeling, like, you know, this thing is,like, bringing me so much good luck and good fortune,wherever it may come from.And then, like, when I saw this, it was like,and ever since I've had this,There's another former MTV star, Spencer Pratt,who's also extremely into crystals.Like, always preaching the power of crystals.Have you met him?

Do you know him?Have you talked crystals with him?I do.I've never talked crystals with him.I do know him.But,his crystal work is too intense.You know what I mean?Like, it's like, you know what I mean?Like look, I like,I love it as sort of, you know, a fun, sort of hey,you know, keep yourself in an abundant mindset, like,you know, type of thing.But you know, when I saw him,we actually shot with him for a pilot television showwe were doing in, like, May.He's just loaded.I mean, every wrist.It's like, you know, like a rapper only,like, the crystal version.Like, you know,I didn't engage in crystal talk with him.I just wasn't, I'm not on that level.But I always find it, like, quite fascinating.