PKG: Fat Tuesday changes

While we might not be in new orleans...many of you in lexington still celebrate.

Lines around the block at cajun restaurants...i've been there...i know you have too.

...but with the winter weather....a lot of plans had to be canceled.

As abc 36's monica harkins reports...some say it feels like another cruel 2020/2021 joke... #### heathcoat: "we're in a pandemic, it's only fitting that this didn't happen the way it was supposed to."

"gwyn: i'm like dude we are out of 2020, right?"

It's really happening...a pandemic and a winter storm.

Nikki brown: "it seems like a cosmic joke" while most famously known in louisiana.... mardi gras...or "fat tuesday" in french...is a celebration rooted in religion...and is purposely the day before ash wednesday...the start of lent.

Nikki brown: "mardi gras is a holiday where you're all supposed to get it all out of your system....because the next 40 days are supposed to be spent in deep reflection."

In catholicism...the 40 day lenten season is also a time of fasting...so tuesday, many indulge in food and treats.

Heathcoat:" this would have been our 17th fat tuesday at bourbon and toulouse" and that's where cajun restaurants in lexington come in...co-owner kevin heathcoat saying closing because of snow was tough...but necessary.

"heathcoat: the sales they can come and go, but the fun aspect of it is once a year is really what, what kinda breaks my heart about all of this."

J render's co-owner gwyn everly...says she had to cancel the restaurant's four course meal.

She says the pandemic has her ready to roll...not with the good times, but the punches.

"gwyn: i think we've just gotten beaten down and we just roll with whatever now" and father paul prabell at the cathedral of christ the king says he understands the fatigue of the pandemic too.

"you get a little worn out " bu that's why they adjust...masses offered on live stream...and a new way to limit contacts for ash wednesday where traditionally it's spread across the forehead "father prabell: we'll sprinkle it on the top of their head."

Regardless...busine ss owner or priest...or uk history professor who spent over a decade in new orleans... "just enjoy the good times," because 'hey 20-20 taught us a lot about making the most of what we've got.

In lexington, monica harkins, abc 36 news.

### l3 austin: white l3: solid blue report white bruiser flint uk assistant