Senator mitch mcconnell is defending his vote to acquit former president donald trump in his second impeachment trial.

Mitch mcconnell defends vote to acquit trump in an op-ed in the wall street journal.... mcconnell says he made the right decision... even though he also believes trump bears moral responsibility for the january 6th riot at the u-s capitol.

Mcconnell says quote: "his supporters stormed the capitol because of the unhinged falsehoods he shouted into the world's largest megaphone.

His behavior during and after the chaos was also unconscionable."

End quote.

But even though he says he was outraged... mcconnell says he voted to acquit because he believes the constitution limits impeachment and conviction to current office holders.

Mcconnell has suggested that trump could be subject to criminal prosecutions in the future for his role in the insurrection.

