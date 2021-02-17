Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Film Clip - Private Call

Barb & Star Go To Vista Del Mar Film Clip - Private Call Starring Kristen Wiig, Annie Mumolo, Jamie Dornan, Damon Wayans Jr., Fortune Feimster, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Rose Abdoo, Vanessa Bayer, Phyllis Smith, Kwame Patterson Plot synopsis: Take a trip and break out of your shell with Barb and Star.

From the gals who brought you Bridesmaids (co-stars and co-writers Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo) comes to BARB & STAR GO TO VISTA DEL MAR.

Lifelong friends Barb and Star embark on the adventure of a lifetime when they decide to leave their small Midwestern town for the first time…ever.

Romance, friendship, and a villain’s evil plot…Hold onto your culottes, BARB & STAR debuts in your home on February 12th!

Lionsgate presents a Lionsgate production, a Gloria Sanchez / Stellie production.