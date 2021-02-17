A drunk driver arrested after he made several road accidents, and in the end, he lost control of the vehicle, he collided with a

This is the moment Russian cops arrested a suspected drink-driver who attempted to flee an accident scene and led them on a dangerous pursuit in his Lada.The incident began when Russian cops noticed the suspect in a Lada Largus trying to escape from a traffic accident he was involved in.Officers attempted to stop the suspect but he accelerated away, leading them on a pursuit through the streets of Makhachkala in Russia's Republic of Dagestan on 8th February.(Ministry of Internal Affairs of Republic of Dagestan/Newsflash)