Tiger Woods will not face charges in crash

Police on Wednesday said there would be no charges brought against golfer Tiger Woods, after he swerved off a Southern California road in a sport utility vehicle on Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured.

SHERIFF ALEX VILLANUEVA: "He was not drunk." Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, at a virtual news briefing on Wednesday, said Tiger Woods will not face criminal charges in the car crash that left him with serious injuries, as the golf great recovered from extensive surgery to repair his fractured right leg and shattered ankle.

VILLANUEVA: "We don't contemplate any charges whatsoever in this crash.

This remains an accident.

An accident is not a crime.

They do happen, unfortunately." Investigators were still trying to determine what caused Woods to lose control of the Genesis sport utility vehicle he was driving on Tuesday morning.

The 45-year-old was negotiating a curved, downhill stretch of highway that authorities said was notoriously dangerous.

The luxury SUV he was driving then veered across the opposite lanes, collided with a road sign and rolled several times before coming to rest.

Woods was pried from the crumpled SUV through the shattered windshield by rescuers and rushed to nearby Harbor-UCLA Medical Center.

Despite the seriousness of his injuries, medical experts interviewed by Reuters said it was possible Woods could ultimately recover well enough to play golf professionally again.