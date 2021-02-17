Japan kicks off COVID-19 vaccination drive

Japan launched its COVID-19 inoculation drive on Wednesday, administering the Pfizer vaccine to Tokyo hospital workers, as Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga attempts to defy the odds and host the Olympics this summer.
Libby Hogan reports.
