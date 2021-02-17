MJ Akbar case: Court acquits Priya Ramani, quotes from Mahabharata & Ramayana

A Delhi court on Wednesday acquitted former journalist Priya Ramani in former Union Minister MJ Akbar’s defamation case against her.

The court said that a woman has the right to voice her grievance even after several years.

The court said it is shameful that crimes against women are taking place in a country where mega epics like Mahabharata and Ramayana were written about respecting them.

The court asked Ramani to furnish a bail bond of Rs 10,000 in case an appeal is preferred against the order.

Reacting to the verdict, Ramani said that it feels great to have the truth validated before the court.

Observing that even a man of social status can be a sexual harasser, the court said that woman has the right to put grievance before any platform of her choice and even after decades.

Akbar had filed the complaint against Ramani on October 15, 2018, for allegedly defaming him by accusing him of sexual misconduct decades ago.

He resigned as Union minister on October 17, 2018.

