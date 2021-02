Scientists accidentally discover life under 3,000 feet of ice in Antarctica | Oneindia News

Scientists have found life under 3,000 feet of ice in Antarctica, challenging previous assumption that nothing could live in such conditions.

According to the experts from the British Antarctic Survey, the discovery was accidentally made when they drilled through 2,860 feet of ice in Filchner-Ronne ice shelf which is probably one of the least-known habitats on Earth.

