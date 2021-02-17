Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Top 10 Real Life Snake Attack Stories

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 10:19s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Real Life Snake Attack Stories
Top 10 Real Life Snake Attack Stories

Why'd it have to be snakes?

For this list, we are looking at reported times where people came dangerously close to doom thanks to these legless reptiles.

Why'd it have to be snakes?

For this list, we are looking at reported times where people came dangerously close to doom thanks to these legless reptiles.

Our countdown includes Constrictor Turns on Its Caretaker, King Cobra Strikes Below the Belt, An Uninvited Nighttime Visitor, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like