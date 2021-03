Covid: 103 test positive in Bengaluru apartment after party, home-quarantined

An apartment complex here has become a COVID-19 hotspot with 103 people testing positive for the coronavirus as a fallout of a party held there early this month, Health officials said.

A majority of infected people were young and asymptomatic and all have been home quarantined, they said, adding the entire multi-storied building has been disinfected.

According to officials, as many as 45 people had attended a party in the apartment on February 6.

Watch the full video for more details.