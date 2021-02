What It’s Like Living In A UK Quarantine Hotel

Wagner Araujo and his wife Elaine flew into Heathrow from Brazil, one of the 33 countries on Britain's "red list" of high risk destinations.

They now have to pay £2,400 as a couple for a 10-day quarantine hotel package.

The pair had travelled to Brazil due to family illness and intended to return two weeks later.

But cancelled flights meant they were unable to avoid the British government's 'quarantine hotel' system deadline.