Farmers rail roko protest tomorrow | Cong sweeps Punjab polls | Oneindia News

Journalist Priya Ramani, who was acquitted by the Delhi court in the criminal defamation case filed by former Union minister MJ Akbar, said she her case would encourage more women to speak up against harassers; The ruling Congress swept the urban local body polls in Punjab leaving both Shiromani Akali Dal and BJP far behind; The Bombay High Court Wednesday granted three-week transit anticipatory bail to advocate and activist Nikita Jacob in the Greta Thunberg Toolkit case.

All this and more news at 9 pm.

#PriyaRamani #NikitaJacob #FarmersRailRoko