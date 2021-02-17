Top 10 Best Assassin's Creed Villains

These Assassin's Creed villains are on another level in terms of character quality, success within the story and connection to the main protagonists.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the antagonists who've had the most lasting impact for fans of this sci-fi adventure game series.
These Assassin's Creed villains are on another level in terms of character quality, success within the story and connection to the main protagonists.
For this list, we’ll be looking at the antagonists who've had the most lasting impact for fans of this sci-fi adventure game series.
Our countdown includes Bartholomew Roberts “Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag” (2013), Aspasia “Assassin’s Creed Odyssey” (2018), Rodrigo Borgia "Assassin's Creed II" (2009), Al Mualim “Assassin’s Creed” (2007) and more!