Drone footage shows the destruction left in the wake of the tornado that hit North Carolina This drone footage shows the destruction left in the wake of the tornado that hit North Carolina leaving three dead and devastated homes.Three people were killed and at least ten others were injured when the deadly weather system struck the coast.Videos from Brunswick County show the estimated 160mph winds ripped up houses, snapped trees and destroyed roads when it hit on Monday (15).Eric Conrow, director of Brunswick County Emergency Services, said most of the destruction happened in the Ocean Ridge Plantation community.Mr Conrow said emergency responders were securing gas leaks and searching through all the impacted homes on Tuesday.The storm is part of the larger weather system that's bringing brutally cold temperatures to much of the US.This footage was taken by Eric Henson on February 16 2021

