About 3.3 million homes and businesses were without power in Texas on Tuesday evening (February 16), as freezing temperatures and a deadly winter storm swept into the state early this week.

About 3.3 million homes and businesses were without power in Texas on Tuesday evening (February 16), as freezing temperatures and a deadly winter storm swept into the state early this week.

Aerial footage captured through a drone in Texas shows houses blanketed in snow on Wednesday (February 17).