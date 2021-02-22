Skip to main content
Monday, February 22, 2021

Protesters and a mariachi gather at Ted Cruz’s Houston house demanding his resignation

Protesters from Houston United Front Against Fascism gather outside of Senator Ted Cruz’s $2 million home in Houston, Texas, on Sunday (February 21).

They demand Cruz to resign as he went on a trip to Cancun while Texas residents were experiencing severe weather.

Music was played during the rally, and the demonstrators were chanting "He, he, ho ho, Ted Cruz needs to go," with banners saying "Cancun Cruz must resign."

