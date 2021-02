Why Harry Kane Is The Premier League's Best Striker Again Explained

After his golden boot win at the 2018 World Cup, the Englishman’s reputation was at an all-time high.

The English striker had hit at least league 21 goals in each of the previous four seasons, had been awarded the Premier League’s player of the month award more times than Lampard, Shearer and Rooney, and had narrowly missed becoming the first player since Thierry Henry to finish as the Prem’s top scorer three times in a row.