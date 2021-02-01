Jose Mourinho points to Tottenham’s fragile confidence after defeat to Brighton

Jose Mourinho admits fragile confidence and low self-esteem cost Tottenham dearly after their poor form continued with a 1-0 loss at lowly Brighton.Leandro Trossard’s 17th-minute strike earned relegation-threatened Albion a deserved maiden Premier League home victory of the season.Defeat for Spurs, who were without injured star striker Harry Kane, dealt a further blow to their hopes of Champions League qualification.