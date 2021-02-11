Mourinho appears to question Bale’s attitude
Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho appeared to question Gareth Bale's attitude after admitting he was surprised the player asked for a scan on an injury he described as “not obvious”.The on-loan Real Madrid forward was not in the squad for the 5-4 FA Cup extra-time defeat at Everton having decided himself after training he was not feeling comfortable.