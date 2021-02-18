Unnao shocker: Two girls found dead in field, third critical l Latest updates

In a shocking case, three minor girls from one family were allegedly found in the field with their hands and legs tied.

Two of the girls were declared dead on arrival while a third is critical in a hospital in Kanpur.

Police said that prima facie they show symptoms of poisoning but a conclusive statement can only be made after the post mortem report of the two girls are in.

Police also added that there were no injury marks on the bodies of the victims. A relative of the victim said that the girls had gone to get fodder for cattle and added that they had no enmity with anyone in the village.

