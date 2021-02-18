Indian family loses life savings when TERMITES eat over $6,000 of cash in safe

A family in southern India lost cash savings worth USD $6,862 secured in an iron safe after termites ate the paper notes on February 16.

A family in southern India lost cash savings worth USD $6,862 secured in an iron safe after termites ate the paper notes on February 16.

The incident took place in Mylavaram, located in the Krishna district, Andhra Pradesh, as footage shows heaps of termite-eaten currency notes lying on the floor.

A 52-year-old pig-rearer, identified as Bijili Jamalayya, secured his entire life-savings worth INR 500,000 in an iron box.

He dreamt of owning a house and kept himself and his family members away from luxuries to realize the same.

However when needing to take cash for his business, Jamalayya unlocked the box in which he hoarded the money and found that his life savings had been devoured by termites.

Jamalayya used the iron box because neither he nor his family members have a bank account.

The local police rushed to the spot on being alerted and began investigating the source of the cash.

Moreover, they assured Jamalayya that proper aid will be extended to him in case he did not commit any malpractices to acquire the money.