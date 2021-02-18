Margaret Josephs on Teresa Giudice and Jackie Goldschneider's fight

Oh yes, that was an epic sit down.She's a nasty bitch.You've started a,[Beep]nasty[beep]yourself.I don't even understand what's going on right now.The first thing that we see at your house this seasonwas that epic sit down with Jackie and Theresa.That was in the middle of construction as wellin that room.You know it was originally a ballroom in my house.That was crazy.Talking about that sit down a little bit.I mean did you have fear in the middle of that fight?Where you're like oh my gosh why did I just agree to this?I did.I did feel that way'cause I was like, oh my Godwe're packing for Lake George.I wanna go and have a good trip.And now this is going to go.I thought actually it was going to go fine.Theresa came in, she was in a good mood,I was like she's gonna apologize,they're gonna make up, we're gonna go on a great trip,and have a good time.But it just didn't go that way.Nothing ever goes the way we expect in Jersey, right?That is true.You get off the wrong exit.