Locals in southern India wield swords as they celebrate traditional festival

A priest is seen handing out swords to the devotees gathered in a temple.

Locals in Puttur, Karnataka wielded swords as they celebrated the traditional Otte Kola festival on February 15.

Locals in Puttur, Karnataka wielded swords as they celebrated the traditional Otte Kola festival on February 15.

A priest is seen handing out swords to the devotees gathered in a temple.

They then followed a man dressed in folk attire and an elaborately decorated headgear to a pile of burning charcoal.

A traditional dance was then performed seeing the devotees flipping each other into the pile of charcoal.