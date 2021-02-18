Locals in southern India wield swords as they celebrate traditional festival

Locals in Puttur, Karnataka wielded swords as they celebrated the traditional Otte Kola festival on February 15.
A priest is seen handing out swords to the devotees gathered in a temple.
They then followed a man dressed in folk attire and an elaborately decorated headgear to a pile of burning charcoal.
A traditional dance was then performed seeing the devotees flipping each other into the pile of charcoal.
