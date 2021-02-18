Thursday 2/18 Insider Buying Report: SIVB, LPLA

Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

At SVB Financial Group, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Tuesday, Richard Devon Daniels bought 500 shares of SIVB, at a cost of $523.30 each, for a total investment of $261,650.

SVB Financial Group is trading off about 2.8% on the day Thursday.

And also on Tuesday, EVP, CAO and Treasurer Brent Simonich bought $250,079 worth of Lpl Financial Holdings, buying 1,909 shares at a cost of $131.00 each.

This purchase marks the first one filed by Simonich in the past twelve months.

Lpl Financial Holdings is trading off about 1.7% on the day Thursday.