Meek Mill Under Fire for Referencing Kobe Bryant in New Song

A clip from Meek Mill's new song with Lil Baby was leaked online on Feb.

17.

It reportedly includes the lyrics, "If I ever lack I’m goin’ out with my choppa, it be another Kobe.".

Fans immediately called the verse "disrespectful" since Bryant tragically died in a helicopter crash alongside his daughter and several others last year.

A lot of people died in that accident and a lot of people are still torn up.

Some people just don’t understand that it’s inappropriate, Twitter user.

Children died in that helicopter meek, u bring this on yourself, Twitter user.

Meek seemingly responded to the backlash Thursday morning.

Somebody promo a narrative and y’all follow it….

Y’all internet antics cannot stop me ….s--- like zombie land or something!

Lol, Meek Mill, via Twitter.

They paying to influence y’all now … its almost like mind control ‘wake up.’, Meek Mill, via Twitter.

Meek also had an altercation with 6ix9ine over the weekend.

Both rappers nearly came to blows outside of an Atlanta nightclub.