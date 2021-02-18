Broadcasters air video urging ethnic minority communities to get Covid-19 jab

A video starring Adil Ray, Beverley Knight, Romesh Ranganathan, Moeen Ali and Denise Lewis, which urges members of ethnic minority communities to get vaccinated against coronavirus, has been broadcast on television.The clip was played simultaneously on ITV, Channel 4, Channel 5, STV and a number of Sky channels on Thursday at 9.56pm.