Swati Mohan: Meet the Indian-American scientist behind NASA's Rover landing | Oneindia News

NASA Perseverance rover successfully touched down on the surface of Mars after surviving a blazing seven-minute plunge through the Martian atmosphere.

Among the scientists who are part of this historic mission, Indian-American Dr Swati Mohan spearheaded the development of altitude control and the landing system for the rover.

When the world watched the dramatic landing, in the control room, calm and composed bindi-clad Dr Mohan was communicating and coordinating between the project's team.

