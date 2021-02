PM urges G7 leaders to ‘build back better’ from pandemic

Boris Johnson has urged the G7 leaders to work together on "building back better" from the pandemic.

The Prime Minister hosted a virtual meeting of G7 leaders from Downing Street to call for greater co-operation on global vaccine distribution.

Report by Patelr.

