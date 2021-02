Dia Mirza, John Abraham snap at Mumbai airport

Newly-married actor Dia Mirza spotted at Mumbai airport.

She got married to a businessman based in Mumbai, Vaibhav Rekhi in a close-knit ceremony.

Bollywood actor John Abraham was also snapped at the Mumbai airport.

He will be next seen in 'atyameva Jayate 2'.

Actor Malaika Arora was also clicked at the airport.

She looked chic in crop shirt and green pants.

Actor and dancer Nora Fatehi was also got papped at the airport.

She wore lavender colored athleisure for her airport look.