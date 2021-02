'Allen v. Farrow' Filmmakers Hope Docuseries Teaches Society A Lesson About Sexual Abuse Cases

"Allen v.

Farrow" documents the accusation of sexual abuse against Woody Allen involving Dylan, his then 7-year-old daughter with Mia Farrow.

The filmmakers behind the new four-part docuseries open up about their new project and how they hope it will teach viewers a lesson on how society handles sexual abuse cases.