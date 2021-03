'Little Fish', 'Foster Boy' Cast Interviews

Just in time for the weekend, ET Canada has two new movies for fans to watch, including "Foster Boy" and "Little Fish".

While speaking to ET Canada, "Foster Boy" stars Shane Paul McGhie and Louis Gossett Jr. share what they want fans to take away from the film.

Meanwhile, Olivia Cooke and Jack O'Connell detail their new sci-fi-romance "Little Fish".