Eggs and firecrackers hurled at police by pro-independence protesters in Barcelona

Hundreds of student demonstrators protested in front of the PNE police station Via Laietana on Friday (February 19) calling for amnesty, repression, independence, and the issue of Pablo Hasél's imprisonment.

Convened by the Students ’Union of the Catalan Countries (SEPC), several groups of students marched in Barcelona.

Some who gathered in Via Laietana threw eggs and some firecrackers towards the National Police Headquarters there.