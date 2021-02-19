Pfizer To Begin Coronavirus Vaccine Trial For Pregnant Women

Pfizer is starting clinical trials in pregnant women to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immune response to its coronavirus vaccine.
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.
Pfizer is starting clinical trials in pregnant women to evaluate the safety, tolerability and immune response to its coronavirus vaccine.
KDKA's Dr. Maria Simbra has more.
Pregnant women are at higher risk of developing severe COVID-19, and many public health officials have recommended some women in..
CNN’s Dr. Sanjay Gupta details the process for new coronavirus vaccine trials that will be collecting data on pregnant women as..