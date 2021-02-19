WILDERNESS Movie (2021) - James Barnes, Katharine Davenport

WILDERNESS Movie (2021) Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: John (James Barnes) is a touring jazz musician who meets Alice (Katharine Davenport) after a gig.

A passionate one-night stand quicky develops into a full-blown love affair with the pair declaring their utter devotion to each other and contemplating a possible future together.

The perfect couple leave the city for a perfect romantic getaway in Cornwall.

However, over the course of the weekend, they come into contact with strangers and friends and the bubble threatens to burst as they discover the vulnerabilities, flaws and manipulations that were previously masked by the blissful waves of new love.