Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian on Friday filed for divorce from her rapper husband Kanye West after months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.

It’s official - Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are getting a divorce.

According to representatives for Kardashian and Los Angeles Superior Court, the reality star filed for divorce on Friday after almost seven years of marriage and months of rumors that their marriage was on the rocks.

TMZ, citing unidentified sources, says the split was amicable, the grounds for which were not immediately known.

Kimye - as the power celebrity couple is known - appeared to grow further apart, with West reportedly spending most of his time at his ranch in Wyoming.

The couple's already unconventional relationship also became strained last year when West, who suffers from bipolar disorder, ran an unsuccessful campaign for the presidency under the self-styled "Birthday Party." After many erratic statements by West, Kardashian released a statement in July urging compassion for his mental health struggles.

Both Kardashian - a reality star, businesswoman and social media influencer - and West - a rapper and fashion designer - are reported to be billionaires.

TMZ reported that Kimye had a prenup and that discussions on a property settlement were well advanced.

TMZ also reported that Kardashian had asked for joint custody of the couple's four children.