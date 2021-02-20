Kim Kardashian files to divorce Kanye West

Reality star and businesswoman Kim Kardashian on Friday filed for divorce from her rapper husband Kanye West after months of rumors that their relationship had broken down.
This report produced by Jillian Kitchener.
The reality star and rap music icon
have been married since..
