How one Texas town avoided disaster during the storm

The city of El Paso, Texas, has managed to avoid power outages and a water shortage during the brunt of the winter storm that affected the rest of the state.
CNN’s Dianne Gallagher explains.
The city of El Paso, Texas, has managed to avoid power outages and a water shortage during the brunt of the winter storm that affected the rest of the state.
CNN’s Dianne Gallagher explains.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker has issued a disaster proclamation for the entirety of Illinois in response to the dangerous winter..
6am-2021-01-20