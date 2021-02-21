Police say 3 were killed in Louisiana gun shop shooting

Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III said during a press briefing that one initial shooter fatally shot two people inside the store.
Three people were killed and two were injured in a shooting at Jefferson Gun Outlet in Metairie, Louisiana.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto III said during a press briefing that one initial shooter fatally shot two people inside the store.
A smoke shop clerk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside the business on Thursday night. Police believe..