Las Vegas police seek shooter after fight turns deadly outside smoke shop

DEVELOPING TONIGHT...POLICE SAY...SHOPLIFTING MAY HAVE LED TO ADEADLY SHOOTING.... OUTSIDE ASMOKE SHOP..OFFICERS FOUND...A MAN OUTSIDE THE SHOP.... NEARDESERT INN AND EASTERN....AROUND -6- TONIGHT..THEY SAY....HE MAY HAVE BEEN TRYING TO STEALSOMETHING..... FROM THE SHOP...THAT’S WHEN.... ANOTHER MANSTEPPED IN...*AND*....THEY STARTED ARGUING...THAT ARGUMENT, POLICE SAY,SPILLED OUTSIDE AND BOTH MENSTARTED FIGHTING...ONE OF THEM..... PULLED OUT AGUN AND SHOT THE OTHER..THE GUNMAN... WHO MAY HAVE BEENAN EMPLOYEE... IS STILL ON THERUN..