Smoke shop clerk arrested after deadly shooting

A smoke shop clerk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside the business on Thursday night.
Police believe 30-year-old Fahd Dayani shot the man after an argument.
Las Vegas police say they are investigating a deadly shooting at a business on Desert Inn Road near Eastern Avenue.