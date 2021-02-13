Skip to main content
Smoke shop clerk arrested after deadly shooting

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas
Duration: 00:23s 0 shares 1 views
A smoke shop clerk was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting outside the business on Thursday night.

Police believe 30-year-old Fahd Dayani shot the man after an argument.

A SMOKE SHOP CLERK IS IN JAILTONIGHT..... AFTER POLICESAY....HE SHOT AND KILLED A MAN.....OUTSIDE THE BUSINESS..... LASTNIGHT..POLCIE SAY...-30- YEAR-OLD.... FAHD DAYANIWAS ARGUING WITH A MAN.....INSIDE THE SHOP..... NEAR DESERTINN AND EASTERN..THE ARGUMENT SPILLED OUTSIDE....*AND*...THAT’S WHEN POLICE SAY....DAYANI PULLED OUT A GUN....AND...SHOT THE OTHER MAN..POLICE INITIALLY SAID....THE VICTIM MAY HAVE BEENSHOPLIFTING...

