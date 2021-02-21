Passengers On United Flight 328 Describe Moments After Engine Blew Apart

United Airlines Flight 328 headed to Honolulu from DIA had to turn around due to an engine issue.
United Airlines said there were 231 passengers onboard and 10 crew members.
United Airlines Flight 328 headed to Honolulu from DIA had to turn around due to an engine issue.
United Airlines said there were 231 passengers onboard and 10 crew members.
Image: Hayden Smith / speedbird5280 (Instagram)
A United Airlines flight experienced a dramatic-looking engine failure..
United Airlines flight 328 had an engine fail shortly after takeoff from Denver International Airport on Saturday afternoon. The..